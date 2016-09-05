FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Altice announces public exchange offer for SFR Group
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
September 5, 2016 / 7:46 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Altice announces public exchange offer for SFR Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Altice NV :

* Announces public exchange offer for SFR Group

* Exchange offer at 8 Altice class A shares (common shares A) for 5 SFR Group shares

* Proposed transaction unanimously recommended by the boards of Altice and SFR Group

* Closing of transaction expected during Q4 2016

* Transaction still subject to approval by the French AMF and the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM)

* Total number of shares to be potentially issued would represent 11.8 percent of the total outstanding number of class A and class B shares of Altice NV including treasury shares

* New Altice NV class A shares will be listed on Euronext Amsterdam

* There is no minimum acceptance rate Source text: bit.ly/2c190jg Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
