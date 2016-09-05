FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cegereal signs a 525 mln euro loan agreement
September 5, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cegereal signs a 525 mln euro loan agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Cegereal SA :

* Cegereal signs a 525 million euro ($586.7 million) loan agreement

* Loan is to refinance an existing 405 million euro loan maturing in August 2017 and to finance growth transactions

* Cegereal has negotiated an interest rate of 1.35 pct, for a debt ratio of 55 pct, reducing its finance costs by 45 pct

* Loan has a maturity of five years, with possibility to extend it for a further two years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8948 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
