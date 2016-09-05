BRIEF-Karolinska Development: Preliminary data from retrospective study on OSSDSIGN Cranial

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Karolinska Development AB :

* Preliminary data from retrospective study indicates that OSSDSIGN Cranial may provide better, more permanent solution for cranioplasty, even in complex patient population

* In retrospective study of patients undergoing cranioplasty using OSSDSIGN Cranial, 96.7 percent of patients treated showed no signs of post-operative complications leading to implant removal at an average follow-up time of 9.5 months

