a year ago
BRIEF-Moody's says Australia's very high economic strength supports Aaa rating
September 4, 2016 / 10:16 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's says Australia's very high economic strength supports Aaa rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Australia's very high economic strength supports aaa rating, despite exposure to housing and external financing shocks

* Australia's monetary policy and banking regulations would most likely respond effectively to potential economic and financial stability risks

* Australian government will face challenges in narrowing the budget deficit at the pace envisaged in the last budget

* Australia's government debt burden is moderate relative to similarly rated peers Source text - bit.ly/2cA6S7d

