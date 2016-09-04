BRIEF-Moody's says Australia's very high economic strength supports Aaa rating

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Australia's very high economic strength supports aaa rating, despite exposure to housing and external financing shocks

* Australia's monetary policy and banking regulations would most likely respond effectively to potential economic and financial stability risks

* Australian government will face challenges in narrowing the budget deficit at the pace envisaged in the last budget

* Australia's government debt burden is moderate relative to similarly rated peers Source text - bit.ly/2cA6S7d