BRIEF-Helvetia Holding H1 underlying earnings up 8 pct at CHF 238 million

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Helvetia Holding AG :

* Increased its underlying earnings in the first half of 2016 by 8 pct to 238 million Swiss francs ($243.23 million)

* In the first half of 2016, Helvetia generated a business volume at group level of 5,544.3 million Swiss francs, which corresponds to year-on-year growth of 3.4 pct in original currency

* H1 current income from group investments came to 523.3 million francs, which represents an increase of 20.1 million francs on the first half of 2015

* H1 business volume of the insurance group grew by 3 pct (in original currency) to 5,544 million francs

* Sound performance is attributable among other things to the very smooth integration of Nationale Suisse and Basler Austria Source text: bit.ly/2clESzM Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9785 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)