September 5, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hiag Immobilien Holding H1 property income up 3.8 pct at CHF 26.1 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Hiag Immobilien Holding AG :

* H1 net income of 21.6 million Swiss francs ($22.09 million)

* H1 property income rose by 3.8 pct to 26.1 million francs

* H1 earnings on an EPRA basis rose by 13.4 pct to 14.4 million francs

* At 26.7 million francs (30 June 2015: 26.2 million francs), H1 operating income prior to revaluation surpassed that of previous year by 1.8 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9779 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
