BRIEF-Plus500 H1 pretax profit up 12 pct to $58.5 mln

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Plus500 Ltd

* Continued growth in active customers 4 - increased 12 pct to 104,119 (H1 2015: 93,267)

* Continued growth in new customers 5 - increased 9 pct to 56,929 (H1 2015: 52,217)

* Trading in Q3 to date has continued to be strong, benefitting from new customers delivering revenues, with improving margins

* Revenues during period up 25 pct to $158.8 million (H1 2015: $127 million) and profit before tax up 12 pct to $58.5 million (H1 2015: $52.1 million)

* Interim dividend of $0.2324 per share (H1 2015: $0.2121) representing a total payout of $26.7m (H1 2015: $24.4 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: