a year ago
September 5, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Chairman of Conwert admin. board to offer his shares to Vonovia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Conwert Immobilien Invest Se

* German residential real estate company Vonovia announces takeover offer for conwert

* Conwert has been informed that Adler real estate ag ("Adler") has committed to tendering entire share adler holds directly or indirectly in Conwert as part of share exchange offer

* Vonovia plans to offer all Conwert shareholders 74 vonovia shares for each 149 conwert shares

* This is equivalent to eur 17.58 per conwert share based on vonovia's closing price on friday, 2 september 2016

* Chairman of administrative board of conwert, Alexander Proschofsky, intends to tender Conwert shares he holds directly and indirectly into tender offer

* Vonovia committed to support candidates nominated by administrative board of conwert

* Closing of takeover offer will be subject to legal minimum acceptance level of 50% plus 1 share of all conwert shares as well as other customary closing conditions

* Further details will be included in offer document, which is expected to be published on 17 november 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

