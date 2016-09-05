FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Norwegian Property buys sections in Fondbygget
September 5, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Norwegian Property buys sections in Fondbygget

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Norwegian Property ASA :

* Says has entered into agreement to buy sections in Fondbygget from Watrium AS

* Agreed purchase price is 204 million Norwegian crowns ($24.64 million) net of compensation for tax position

* Expected annual gross rental income in 2017 is close to 9 million Norwegian crowns

* Closing of transaction will take place in September

* Says sections of Fondbygget have central location on Aker Brygge Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2802 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

