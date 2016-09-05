BRIEF-Norwegian Property buys sections in Fondbygget

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Norwegian Property ASA :

* Says has entered into agreement to buy sections in Fondbygget from Watrium AS

* Agreed purchase price is 204 million Norwegian crowns ($24.64 million) net of compensation for tax position

* Expected annual gross rental income in 2017 is close to 9 million Norwegian crowns

* Closing of transaction will take place in September

* Says sections of Fondbygget have central location on Aker Brygge