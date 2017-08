Sept 5 (Reuters) - Pylon SA :

* Approves order for production of speaker casings for French manufacturer of speaker sets

* First order to amount 100,000 zlotys ($25,644.31); estimated total value of orders in first year of 400,000 zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8995 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)