FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Marks And Spencer to cut about 525 jobs at UK head office
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Energy and Environment
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
September 5, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Marks And Spencer to cut about 525 jobs at UK head office

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Marks And Spencer Group Plc :

* Proposed changes to UK head office structure

* It will be entering in to consultation with its employees with regards to proposals to make significant changes to its UK head office structure

* Proposals have been developed by M&S following a detailed review of organisation and an analysis of its processes and do not impact on M&S store employees

* Proposals are centred on plans to reshape and redefine organisation by reducing number of head office roles by a net reduction of c.525 roles

* It is expected that annualised operating cost savings would be c.1 pct of UK cost base

* Should proposals go ahead they would deliver significant cost savings

* There would be a non-underlying cost of c.15 mln stg which includes changes to senior management team that have already taken place

* Cost growth guidance for current year remains unchanged at c.3.5 pct

* Also reduce number of roles permanently based in Central London by c.400, across it and logistics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.