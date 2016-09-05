BRIEF-Country Bird, concert parties own 34.1 pct of Sovereign's shares

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Country Bird Holdings:

* Says together with its concert parties, hold 34.1 pct of Sovereign's total ordinary issued share capital

* Says in addition has received irrevocable acceptances from sovereign shareholders holding 12.7 pct of Sovereign's total ordinary issued share capital

* Says Co and concert parties, cumulatively either own shares or have received acceptances amounting to 46.8 pct of Sovereign's total shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)