BRIEF-Hilliard Muñoz Gonzales LLP says GM settles 2 remaining national MDL bellwether cases
Sept 5 Hilliard Muñoz Gonzales LLP
* Hilliard Munoz Gonzales reports that GM settles the 2 remaining national MDL bellwether cases
* Bob Hilliard announced two weeks before picking jury in BW trial no 5 GM agreed to settle the case for an undisclosed amount
* Bob Hilliard announced in addition, BW trial no 6, scheduled to begin Nov 4, 2016 was also settled for an undisclosed amount Source text for Eikon:
