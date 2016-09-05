Sept 5 (Reuters) -
* Shimadzu Corp will partner with India's Trivitron Healthcare to sell screening devices for newborns in emerging markets starting this month - Nikkei
* Shimadzu's blood analyzers will be sold together with Trivitron's reagents in the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Africa - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2c06hGk)
Colombia's Cano Limon pipeline hit by leftist ELN rebel attack
BOGOTA, Sept 5 A leftist rebel bomb attack has halted pumping operations along Colombia's second most important oil pipeline, the Cano-Limon Covenas, state oil company Ecopetrol said on Monday.
BRIEF-General Motors and plaintiffs settle two ignition switch MDL cases
* Agreed to settle the last two federal bellwether cases scheduled for 2016; terms of the settlements will be confidential Further company coverage:
UPDATE 3-Associates of Russian tycoon Vekselberg held in bribery probe
* Latest in series of raids on businesses (Adds new details on Vekselberg)