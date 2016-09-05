Sept 5 (Reuters) -
* Vimpelcom accepts Mikhail Slobodin's resignation Source text for Eikon:
BRIEF-Amada Holdings to lower its targeted total return ratio to at least 50%, starting with current FY ending March 2017 - Nikkei
* Amada Holdings will lower its targeted total return ratio to at least 50%, starting with the current fiscal year ending March 2017 - Nikkei
BRIEF-IBJ Inc to likely lift annual dividend to around 6.50 yen per share for FY ending Dec - Nikkei
* IBJ Inc will likely lift its annual dividend to around 6.50 yen per share for fiscal year ending in December - Nikkei
Colombia's Cano Limon pipeline hit by leftist ELN rebel attack
BOGOTA, Sept 5 A leftist rebel bomb attack has halted pumping operations along Colombia's second most important oil pipeline, the Cano-Limon Covenas, state oil company Ecopetrol said on Monday.