FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-African Bank repurchases foreign bonds worth $207 mln
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Energy and Environment
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 5, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-African Bank repurchases foreign bonds worth $207 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - African Bank Investments Ltd :

* African Bank repurchases $207 mln worth of foreign bonds

* Says repurchased $207 mln worth of bonds from its foreign currency-denominated bond holders issued under its $6 bln euro medium term note (EMTN)

* Says bank repurchased $134 mln worth of bonds from U.S. bondholders and 79 mln swiss francs worth of bonds from swiss francs bond holders

* Buyback announcement follows EMTN public tender offer and open market repurchases announced in July 2016 of $325 mln worth of bonds

* Says repurchased a weighted average of just under 52 pct of its EMTN bonds since April 2016 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.