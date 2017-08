Sept 5 (Reuters) - Alejasamochodowa.pl SA :

* Says in July signed deals for supply of parts worth 8.1 million zlotys ($2.08 million)

* Says in August signed deals for supply of parts worth 6.5 million zlotys

($1 = 3.9035 zlotys)