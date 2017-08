Sept 5 (Reuters) - Astir Palace Vouliagmeni SA :

* H1 turnover 15.2 million euros ($16.94 million) versus 10.7 million euros year ago

* H1 net loss 111,000 euros versus loss 4.1 million euros year ago

* Q3 results will show further improvement over the corresponding period of 2015

* H1 EBITDA profit 3.1 million euros versus EBITDA loss 184,000 euros year ago Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8974 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)