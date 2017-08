Sept 5 (Reuters) - Grand Parade Investments Ltd :

* Sees HEPS between 1.58 - 2.63 cents, decrease of between 75-85 pct for period ended June 30 2016 versus previous period

* Sees HEPS from continuing operations between 1.53 - 2.54 cents; increase of between 115-125 pct for period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)