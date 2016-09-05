Sept 5 Euronext NV :
* August 2016 average daily transaction value on Euronext cash order book stood at 4.84 billion euros ($5.40 billion) (-43.8 pct compared to August 2015)
* August activity on ETFs followed same trend with an average daily transaction value of 335 million euros, down by -54.9 pct compared to August 2015
* Average daily volume on equity index derivatives was down at 158,599 contracts in august 2016 (-38.0 pct compared to August 2015)
* August average daily volume on individual equity derivatives decreased to 164,776 contracts (-44.7 pct compared to August 2015)
* In August 2016, average daily volume on commodities derivatives decreased by -31.2 pct compared to August 2015, with an average daily volume of 46,253 contracts
* On a year-to-date basis, overall average daily volume on Euronext derivatives stands at 496,772 contracts (-9.7 pct compared to end of August 2015)
* In August 13.1 billion euros of follow-on equity were raised, compared to 128 million euros in August 2015 Source text : bit.ly/2ceiHy9 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8971 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
