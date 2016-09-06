FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Billionaire investor Fredriksen to bid for Norwegian Property
September 6, 2016 / 4:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Billionaire investor Fredriksen to bid for Norwegian Property

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Norwegian Property Asa

* Billionaire investor John Fredriksen's holding company Geveran says raises stake in Norwegian Property asa to 53.51 percent, says to make bid for the company

* Geveran says bought 28.78 million shares at NOK 10.80, the highest price paid for shares in Norwegian Property since April 2015

* Norwegian Property valued at NOK 5.91 billion ($714.54 million) on the Oslo Bourse

* Geveran now holds 293.5 million shares in Norwegian Property

* Geveran says to make mandatory offer for Norwegian Property within four weeks

* DNB Bank and DNB Markets said in a separate statement they had sold a stake of 28.78 million shares

* Geveran Trading Co Ltd is indirectly controlled by trusts established by John Fredriksen for the benefit of his immediate family Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2711 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

