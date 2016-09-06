FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MCH Group H1 consolidated group profit up at CHF 56.1 mln
September 6, 2016 / 4:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-MCH Group H1 consolidated group profit up at CHF 56.1 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - MCH Group AG :

* H1 consolidated operating income 335.5 million Swiss francs ($342.38 million), up 8.8 percent

* H1 EBITDA is 92.0 million francs (up 6.9 percent on 2015, down 2.9 percent on 2014)

* H1 EBIT 59.9 million francs (up 8.9 percent on 2015, down 5.2 percent on 2014)

* H1 consolidated group profit is 56.1 million francs, up 15.2 percent

* Is expecting the result for 2016 to be in the region of the results for the past two years Source text - bit.ly/2c75SnU Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9799 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

