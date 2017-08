BRIEF-Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding H1 net loss widens to CHF 18 million

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG :

* As of June 30, 2016, Santhera had cash and cash equivalents of 63.6 million Swiss francs ($64.89 million) (December 31, 2015: 76.9 million francs)

* H1 operating loss amounted to 17.2 million francs (H1 2015: -6.2 million francs) leading to a net result of -18.0 million francs (H1 2015: -6.4 million francs)

* Expects net sales of Raxone in 2016 to reach 16 to 18 million francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9801 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)