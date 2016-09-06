FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 6, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-GE issues 5.9 bln SEK recommended cash bid for Swedish 3D printer maker Arcam

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Arcam

* GE Sweden Holdings, a Swedish company within the GE Aviation operating unit and an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of General Electric Company, has today announced a public cash offer to the shareholders of Arcam to tender all ordinary shares for a consideration consisting of SEK 285 in cash per Share, which corresponds to a total Offer value of 5,855,776,725 SEK

* Statement by the board of directors of Arcam in relation to the public offer by GE

* Says offer represents a premium of 53.23 per cent to closing price of SEK 186.00 per share on Nasdaq Stockholm on September 5, 2016

* Says board unanimously recommends Arcam shareholders to accept offer

* GE says does not intend to make any material changes for Arcam's employees, including their terms of employment and the locations of business.

* GE Group says believes Additive Manufacturing is the next step in GE Group's development as a Digital Industrial company, and Arcam is a respected player in the additive space as the inventor of EBM technology (Electron Beam Melting). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

