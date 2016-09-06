FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 6, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-SQS Software Quality Systems H1 revenue up 10.9 pct at 166.6 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - SQS Software Quality Systems AG :

* H1 total revenue increased by 10.9 pct to 166.6 million euros (H1 2015: 150.3 million euros)

* H1 adjusted gross profit increased by 12.5 pct to 52.8 million euros (H1 2015: 47.0 million euros)

* Board believes that SQS is well-positioned to deliver in line with our expectations for full year

* H1 adjusted profit before tax for period was 11.9 million euros (H1 2015: 9.0 million euros), an increase of 32.1 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

