Sept 6 (Reuters) - Galatasaray Sportif Sinai Ve Ticari Yatirimlar As

* Reaches agreement with Akcali Boya Ve Kimya (Permolit Boya) for sponsorship at $1.1 million plus VAT annually

* The agreement to cover 2016-2017 season football team jerseys arm sponsorship Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)