BRIEF-Carnival Corporation to build three new lng-powered cruise ships with Meyer Werft and Meyer Turku
Sept 6 Carnival Corporation
* To Build Three New Lng Powered cruise ships with Meyer Werft and Meyer Turku
* New ship for P&O Cruises UK will be built by Meyer Werft at its shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, with an expected delivery date in 2020
* Now has agreements in place to build seven lng-powered cruise ships across four of its 10 global cruise brands in coming years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
