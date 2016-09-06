Sept 6 Carnival Corporation

* To Build Three New Lng Powered cruise ships with Meyer Werft and Meyer Turku

* New ship for P&O Cruises UK will be built by Meyer Werft at its shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, with an expected delivery date in 2020

* Now has agreements in place to build seven lng-powered cruise ships across four of its 10 global cruise brands in coming years