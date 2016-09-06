BRIEF-Salesforce.Com selling stockholders may offer and resell up to 1.2 million shares of salesforce
Sept 6 Salesforce.Com Inc
* Selling stockholders may offer and resell up to 1.2 million shares of Salesforce Source text: [bit.ly/2bUshFo] Further company coverage:
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Breakingviews
Sponsored Topics
Next In Company News
Russia's bank Otkritie mulls Eurobond issue - source
MOSCOW, Sept 6 Russia's largest private bank Otkritie Financial Corporation has picked several banks to arrange investors meetings for a possible Eurobond issue, a source in the banking sector told Reuters on Tuesday.
BRIEF-Proteostasis Therapeutics files to say it is offering 4.3 mln shares of its common stock
* Files to say it is offering 4.3 million shares of its common stock Source text: [http://bit.ly/2c9dh7j] Further company coverage:
UPDATE 2-GE speeds up 3D printing push with bids for SLM, Arcam
* Sees 3D printing ops growing to $1 bln by 2020 (Adds background, detail, analyst, GE quote)