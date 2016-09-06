BRIEF-Danaher to acquire Cepheid for $53.00 per share, or about $4 billion

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Danaher Corp :
* Danaher to acquire Cepheid for $53.00 per share, or approximately $4 billion
* Says company expects acquisition to be approximately $0.30 accretive to non-gaap, adjusted diluted net earnings per share
* Danaher expects to finance transaction with available cash and proceeds from issuance of debt
* Estimates Cepheid acquisition will be about $0.05 accretive to non-gaap, adjusted diluted net earnings per share in first fy post acquisition
* Acquisition has been unanimously approved by board of directors of each company
* Says Cepheid will become part of Danaher's $5 billion diagnostics segment