FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Danaher to acquire Cepheid for $53.00 per share, or about $4 billion
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 6, 2016 / 11:02 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Danaher to acquire Cepheid for $53.00 per share, or about $4 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Danaher Corp :

* Danaher to acquire Cepheid for $53.00 per share, or approximately $4 billion

* Says company expects acquisition to be approximately $0.30 accretive to non-gaap, adjusted diluted net earnings per share

* Danaher expects to finance transaction with available cash and proceeds from issuance of debt

* Estimates Cepheid acquisition will be about $0.05 accretive to non-gaap, adjusted diluted net earnings per share in first fy post acquisition

* Acquisition has been unanimously approved by board of directors of each company

* Says Cepheid will become part of Danaher's $5 billion diagnostics segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.