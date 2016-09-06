BRIEF-Navidea enters into letter of intent with cardinal health for sale of Lymphoseek in North America

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc :

* Navidea Biopharmaceuticals enters into letter of intent with cardinal health for the sale of Lymphoseek in North America

* Total consideration to Navidea would be capped at $310 million.

* Navidea retains rights to non-competitive diagnostic indications and all therapeutic applications

* Navidea would receive $80 million at closing, with future consideration tied to annual sales of Lymphoseek, certain milestones