BRIEF-Williams Partners announces process to explore monetization of Geismar Olefins facility
Sept 6 Williams Partners Lp
* Williams Partners announces process to explore monetization of Geismar Olefins facility
* Currently holds an approximate 88.5 percent undivided ownership interest in Geismar Olefins plant
* Process may result in a sale or a long-term, fee-for-service tolling agreement
* If process results in a sale, Williams Partners would expect to use a portion of proceeds to reduce debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
