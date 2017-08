Sept 6 (Reuters) - Paion AG :

* Announces clinical development progress with remimazolam by its partner Yichang Humanwell in China

* First phase I study started in october 2015 has completed recruitment

* A phase II study in procedural sedation is in preparation

* Yichang Humanwell has started a new phase I study with continuous infusion