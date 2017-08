BRIEF-Bonavista Energy acquires certain liquids rich natural gas weighted properties in Deep Basin, West Central Alberta core regions

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Bonavista Energy Corp :

* Bonavista Energy Corporation announces strategic asset exchange

* To acquire certain liquids rich natural gas weighted properties in Deep Basin, West Central Alberta core regions

* To acquire the properties in exchange for properties within its non-core region located in Northeastern British Columbia

* "There are no cash proceeds involved in asset exchange"

* Additional funds from operations generated in 2016 from acquired assets will result in net debt to FFO ratio of approximately 2.9:1