a year ago
BRIEF-DKSH Holding expands e-commerce activities in Asia
September 6, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-DKSH Holding expands e-commerce activities in Asia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - DKSH Holding AG :

* Expands e-commerce activities in asia

* Acquisition of a majority stake in Shanghai Sweets International (eSweets), a fast-growing Chinese online distributor of premium consumer goods, based in Shanghai

* Acquires a 51 percent equity stake in eSweets and has option to purchase remaining 49 percent within next two years

* Both parties have agreed not to disclose any financial details of transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
