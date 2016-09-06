BRIEF-DKSH Holding expands e-commerce activities in Asia

Sept 6 (Reuters) - DKSH Holding AG :
* Expands e-commerce activities in asia
* Acquisition of a majority stake in Shanghai Sweets International (eSweets), a fast-growing Chinese online distributor of premium consumer goods, based in Shanghai
* Acquires a 51 percent equity stake in eSweets and has option to purchase remaining 49 percent within next two years
* Both parties have agreed not to disclose any financial details of transaction