BRIEF-Biocartis Group H1 net loss widens to 23.8 million euros

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Biocartis Group NV :

* Cash and cash equivalents at the end of H1 75.8 million euros ($84.49 million) versus 128.5 million euros year ago

* H1 net loss 23.8 million euros versus loss of 16.9 million euros year ago

* H1 operational loss 24.0 million euros versus loss of 16.8 million euros year ago

* Following the H1 2016 performance, guidance for the installed base expansion is increased to the top end of the 150-175 range

* Guidance for launching at least four new tests in 2016 reiterated

* Ce-Marking of Idylla(TM) NRAS mutation test and Idylla(TM)NRAS-BRAF mutation test solid biopsy tests expected in H2

* US FDA 510k submissions for the Idylla(TM) respiratory (IFV-RSV) panel and the Idylla(TM) instrument and Idylla(TM) console expected in H2

* Guidance on target cash position by end 2016 in the range of 45 million euros to 55 million euros reiterated

* H1 total operating income 6.8 million euros versus 7.2 million euros year ago