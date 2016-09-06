FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Biocartis Group H1 net loss widens to 23.8 million euros
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
September 6, 2016 / 5:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Biocartis Group H1 net loss widens to 23.8 million euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Biocartis Group NV :

* Cash and cash equivalents at the end of H1 75.8 million euros ($84.49 million) versus 128.5 million euros year ago

* H1 net loss 23.8 million euros versus loss of 16.9 million euros year ago

* H1 operational loss 24.0 million euros versus loss of 16.8 million euros year ago

* Following the H1 2016 performance, guidance for the installed base expansion is increased to the top end of the 150-175 range

* Guidance for launching at least four new tests in 2016 reiterated

* Ce-Marking of Idylla(TM) NRAS mutation test and Idylla(TM)NRAS-BRAF mutation test solid biopsy tests expected in H2

* US FDA 510k submissions for the Idylla(TM) respiratory (IFV-RSV) panel and the Idylla(TM) instrument and Idylla(TM) console expected in H2

* Guidance on target cash position by end 2016 in the range of 45 million euros to 55 million euros reiterated

* H1 total operating income 6.8 million euros versus 7.2 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8972 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.