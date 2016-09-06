BRIEF-BKW H1 total oper revenue up 7 pct to CHF 1.37 bln

Sept 6 (Reuters) - BKW AG :

* H1 total operating revenue increased by 7 percent to 1,373 million Swiss francs ($1.40 billion)

* H1 EBIT grew by 24 percent to 171 million francs year-on-year

* H1 reported net profit also increased slightly to 124 million francs

* Confirms the outlook for the current year and is confident that the prior year's operating profit (excluding one-off effects) will be achieved Source text - bit.ly/2cCIGBj Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9806 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)