a year ago
BRIEF-Zumtobel Group Q1 net profit up 36.9 pct to EUR 12.6 mln
September 6, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Zumtobel Group Q1 net profit up 36.9 pct to EUR 12.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Zumtobel Group AG :

* Q1 group revenues fall 4.9 percent (1.4 percent after foreign exchange adjustment) to 325.7 million euros ($362.99 million)

* Q1 EBIT adjusted for special effects rose by 48.6 percent year-on-year to 20.1 million euros(previous year: 13.5 million euros)

* Q1 net profit rises 36.9 percent to 12.6 million euros

* Full year outlook for 2016/17: management board anticipates slight improvement in adjusted group EBIT Source text - bit.ly/2cCJgPe Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8973 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

