Sept 6 Aegon NV :
* Announces that chief financial officer Darryl Button will leave company on Dec. 1, 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Sept 6
The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
Nikkei rises, helped by defensive stocks; Mothers market attracts buying
TOKYO, Sept 6 Japanese stocks extended gains on Tuesday, helped by buying in such defensive stocks as food companies, but overall trade was subdued as investors waited for U.S. markets to reopen after a holiday.
BRIEF-GE issues 5.9 bln SEK recommended cash bid for Swedish 3D printer maker Arcam
* GE Sweden Holdings, a Swedish company within the GE Aviation operating unit and an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of General Electric Company, has today announced a public cash offer to the shareholders of Arcam to tender all ordinary shares for a consideration consisting of SEK 285 in cash per Share, which corresponds to a total Offer value of 5,855,776,725 SEK