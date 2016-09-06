FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Halfords says group revenue for 20 weeks to Aug 19 up 4.8 pct
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 6, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Halfords says group revenue for 20 weeks to Aug 19 up 4.8 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Halfords Group Plc :

* Updates market on its trading performance for 20-week period to 19 August 2016

* Group revenue +4.8pct, with retail +4.8pct and autocentres +4.6pct

* Strong service-related sales growth of 13.9pct

* Robust motoring sales against strong comparatives

* Car maintenance growth driven by bulbs, blades and batteries and new motorcycle ranges

* In car enhancement, dash cam sales growth remains strong, but was offset by continuing decline in sat nav sales

* Travel solutions delivered good growth across category, particularly child safety seats and roof boxes

* Strong cycling sales during late july and august, helped by new ranges and a deeper promotion, which more than offset slower sales earlier in year

* Premium bikes in strong growth throughout year to date

* Total cycling sales across group grew by 11pct, reflecting cycle republic store openings and addition of tredz, which continued to perform well since acquisition

* Improved parts, accessories and clothing ('pacs') performance with group sales up 6pct

* All guidance for full year remains unchanged.

* "Good growth in cycling sales during peak summer period was supported by new ranges, strong promotional activity, good weather and success of Halfords' olympic cycling heroes" - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.