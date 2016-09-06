FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 6, 2016 / 6:21 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cofinimmo launches offering of convertible bonds and repurchase of convertible bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Cofinimmo SA :

* Launches an offering of convertible bonds of up to about 220 million euros ($245.21 million) and the repurchase of its outstanding 190.8 million euro 2.00 pct convertible bonds due 2018

* Private placement of convertible bonds due 2021 followed by a public offer in Belgium limited to existing shareholders

* Initial amount of the offering will be approximately 150 million euros; The final size of the offering will be up to approximately 220 million euros Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2cfQ7MK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8972 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

