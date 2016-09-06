BRIEF-Vexim registers SpineJack and Masterflow for the treatment of vertebral fractures in Australia
Sept 6 Vexim SA :
* Vexim announces the registration of its products SpineJack and Masterflow for the treatment of vertebral fractures in Australia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
