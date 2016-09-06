BRIEF-GE issues 5.9 bln SEK recommended cash bid for Swedish 3D printer maker Arcam

* GE Sweden Holdings, a Swedish company within the GE Aviation operating unit and an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of General Electric Company, has today announced a public cash offer to the shareholders of Arcam to tender all ordinary shares for a consideration consisting of SEK 285 in cash per Share, which corresponds to a total Offer value of 5,855,776,725 SEK