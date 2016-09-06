FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Discovery FY normalised profit from ops 6.41 bln rand up 11 pct
#Financials
September 6, 2016 / 7:31 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Discovery FY normalised profit from ops 6.41 bln rand up 11 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Discovery Ltd

* Fy normalised profit from operations r6.41 billion up 11%

* Fy gross inflows under management r104 billion up 17%

* Fy normalised headline earnings were r4.3 billion, +7%; and normalised headline earnings per share grew 1%

* Sees strong performance from existing businesses going forward; spend on new initiatives to reduce over time, absent of intent to enter banking

* Fy normalised diluted heps 671.1 cents versus 663.0 cents year ago

* Fy diluted heps 566.7 cents versus 870.2 cents year ago

* Final gross cash dividend of 90 cents (76.5 cents net of dividend withholding tax) per ordinary share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

