Sept 6 (Reuters) -
* PayPal strikes deal with Mastercard to allow payments in stores - WSJ
* Mastercard will drop the digital wallet fee it charges PayPal, give volume discounts as part of the deal - WSJ Source text : on.wsj.com/2bPLepq
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Breakingviews
Sponsored Topics
Next In Company News
BRIEF-Proteostasis Therapeutics files to say it is offering 4.3 mln shares of its common stock
* Files to say it is offering 4.3 million shares of its common stock Source text: [http://bit.ly/2c9dh7j] Further company coverage:
UPDATE 2-GE speeds up 3D printing push with bids for SLM, Arcam
* Sees 3D printing ops growing to $1 bln by 2020 (Adds background, detail, analyst, GE quote)
BRIEF-Azurrx biopharma sees IPO of 1.7 mln shares of its common stock priced between $6.00-$8.00 per share
* Sees IPO of 1.7 million shares of its common stock priced between $6.00 and $8.00 per share - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2cgkliN] Further company coverage: