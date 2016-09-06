FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Elliott comments on Kabel Deutschland's appeal withdrawal
#Funds News
September 6, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Elliott comments on Kabel Deutschland's appeal withdrawal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Elliott Advisors (UK) Ltd:

* Welcomes decision of Kabel Deutschland Holding AG to withdraw appeal against second special audit

* Internal enterprise valuation carried out by KDG and its investment banks was 109.5-150.5 euros per share

* Internal enterprise valuation significantly higher than price which was offered by Vodafone during takeover

* Optimistic that second special audit will confirm assessment that Vodafone, Kabel Deutschland withheld information

* "It remains likely that incremental cost to be borne by Vodafone will be in billions of Euros" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

