Sept 6 (Reuters) - Cerecor Inc

* Cerecor Announces Last Patient Enrolled In Phase 2 Clinical Trial With CERC-501 for smoking cessation

* Top-Line phase 2 data expected in December 2016

* Planning to initiate a phase 2 study with CERC-501 as an adjunctive treatment of MDD in 2017