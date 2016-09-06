FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Blackrock Strategist Turnill - Extension of March end point for ECB's QE program more likely
September 6, 2016 / 2:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Blackrock Strategist Turnill - Extension of March end point for ECB's QE program more likely

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) -

* Blackrock Strategist Turnill - Extension of March end point for ECB's QE program more likely than increase in size of monthly purchases, lowering of interest rates

* Blackrock Strategist Turnill - Longer QE program would require ECB to relax self-imposed asset purchasing rules to ensure it has enough eligible bonds to buy

* Blackrock Strategist Turnill - Ongoing strong central bank demand should support European and Global bond prices

* Blackrock Strategist Turnill - See opportunities in Eurozone peripheral government bonds

* Blackrock Strategist Turnill - "We also like selected European corporate bonds, such as those of technology and pharmaceutical firms"

* Blackrock Strategist Turnill - "We are overweight U.S. Credit with a preference for investment-grade bonds"

