BRIEF-Nasdaq says August U.S. equity options volume 114 mln contracts versus 88 mln contracts last year
* August U.S. equity options volume 114 million contracts versus 88 million contracts last year
Sept 6 TransDigm Group Inc
* Purchase price was $260 million cash to acquire Young & Franklin Inc
* Expects to finance acquisition through existing cash on hand Source: (bit.ly/2cqrCJZ) Further company coverage:
* August U.S. equity options volume 114 million contracts versus 88 million contracts last year
CARACAS, Sept 6 Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA said on Tuesday that Citibank will remain in charge of making payments on its bonds, a week after Reuters reported that Citi had announced its intention to withdraw from that role.
* Q4 earnings per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: