BRIEF-Nvidia files for a potential mixed shelf offering - SEC filing
* Nvidia Files for a potential mixed shelf offering; size undisclosed - sec filing
* Says it has sold $6.5 million in equity financing - SEC Filing
* Discloses in form d with u.s. Sec that the total offering amount was for $6.5 million
BOSTON, Sept 6 State Street Corp funds backed a majority of shareholder resolutions on climate-change issues this year, a swing from past proxy positions that a company executive said reflects a growing appreciation of environmental risks facing companies whose shares it owns.
* Carl Westcott reports 7.68 pct stake in Comstock Resources as of August-Sec filing