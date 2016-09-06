Gap distribution center fire intentionally set - NY state police
Sept 6 A fire that broke out at apparel retailer Gap Inc's distribution center in New York last week was intentionally set, the New York State Police said on Tuesday.
Sept 6 Nvidia Corp
Nvidia Files for a potential mixed shelf offering; size undisclosed - sec filing
BOSTON, Sept 6 State Street Corp funds backed a majority of shareholder resolutions on climate-change issues this year, a swing from past proxy positions that a company executive said reflects a growing appreciation of environmental risks facing companies whose shares it owns.
Carl Westcott reports 7.68 pct stake in Comstock Resources as of August-Sec filing