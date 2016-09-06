Sept 6 Yuma Energy Inc

* On Sept.2, 2016, entered into amendment to agreement and plan of merger and reorganization dated February 10, 2016 - sec filing

* Amendment extends outside date of merger agreement from september 30, 2016 to october 31, 2016 - sec filing

* Amendment also provides co's board with ability to adjust ratio of reverse stock split from 10-for-1 up to 20-for-1