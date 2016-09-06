BRIEF-Nvidia files for a potential mixed shelf offering - SEC filing
* Nvidia Files for a potential mixed shelf offering; size undisclosed - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 6 Yuma Energy Inc
* On Sept.2, 2016, entered into amendment to agreement and plan of merger and reorganization dated February 10, 2016 - sec filing
* Amendment extends outside date of merger agreement from september 30, 2016 to october 31, 2016 - sec filing
* Amendment also provides co's board with ability to adjust ratio of reverse stock split from 10-for-1 up to 20-for-1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nvidia Files for a potential mixed shelf offering; size undisclosed - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, Sept 6 State Street Corp funds backed a majority of shareholder resolutions on climate-change issues this year, a swing from past proxy positions that a company executive said reflects a growing appreciation of environmental risks facing companies whose shares it owns.
* Carl Westcott reports 7.68 pct stake in Comstock Resources as of August-Sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: